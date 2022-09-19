Suez Canal authority to raise transit fees by 15% in 2023

Egypt plans to raise fees for ships passing through the Suez Canal by 15% in 2023, the canal authority’s chairman Osama Rabie said on Saturday.

Transit fees for bulk and tourist ships will be raised by 10%, Rabie added.

The fee increase will be applied starting Jan. 1, 2023.

About Suez Canal

The Suez Canal ( In Arabic: Qanat as-Suways ), is an artificial sea-level waterway running north to south across the Isthmus of Suez in Egypt to connect the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea. The canal separates the African continent from Asia, and it provides the shortest maritime route between Europe and the lands lying around the Indian and western Pacific oceans. It is one of the world’s most heavily used shipping lanes.​​

About SCA

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA), established on July 26th, 1956 , is a public and an independent authority of a juristic personality,SCA shall report to the Prime Minister. It has all the authorities needed for running the Canal without being limited by the laws and the systems of the government.

The SCA manages, operates, uses, maintains and improves the Suez Canal. It is the SCA, alone and exclusively, that issues and keeps in force the rules of navigation in the Canal and other rules and regulations that provide for a well and orderly run canal.

Comments