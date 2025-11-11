Sugar mills ordered to begin crushing in Punjab from November 15

LAHORE: The Cane Commissioner of Punjab has directed all sugar mills of the province to start crushing from November 15, ARY News reported.

The Cane Commissioner of Punjab has bound all the sugar mills after issuing a notification starting the crushing season.

Additionally, the Commissioner warned that sugar mills that fail to start crushing will face action.

Regarding the move, the Commissioner said that the measure has been taken so that the farmers receive early payments and there is sufficient availability of sugar for consumers.

Earlier on November 4, the Sugar Mills Association (SMA) warned the government about the rising prices of sugar across the country.

The SMA stated that it had informed the government not to import sugar unnecessarily. It also requested the government to keep the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) portals open.

On the other hand, the FBR portals were shut down for importing substandard sugar. This shutdown resulted in a shortage of sugar in the market and an uptick in its prices.

The SMA said that the sugar industry is not responsible for the increased prices nor a beneficiary of them.

The disruption in the supply chain has created a hurdle in the provision of sugar, the SMA complained.

The SMA stated that the district administrations were compelling mills to sell sugar to government-approved dealers.

These government measures are creating a further crisis in the sugar supply, it added.

Sugar prices have continued to climb across Pakistan despite sufficient national stocks and additional imports.

According to documents from the Ministry of National Food Security, at the national level, the retail price of sugar rose from Rs132 per kg in November 2024 to Rs189 per kg in October 2025.

In Islamabad, the price increased from Rs137 to Rs192 per kg over the same period.

Across major cities, the price hike varied. Lahore saw the lowest rise of Rs44 per kg, while Peshawar recorded the steepest jump of Rs72 per kg. In Sialkot, the increase was Rs49 per kg; Faisalabad Rs52; Islamabad and Karachi Rs55; Khuzdar Rs56; Hyderabad Rs57; Quetta Rs58; and Sukkur Rs64 per kg.

The ministry’s data confirmed that even with an adequate supply of sugar and extra imports, market prices remained beyond government control.

Official sources admitted that, during the past year, the commodity became costlier by between Rs50 and Rs72 per kg.

In several cities, prices exceeded Rs200 per kg. Despite measures to regulate the market, the price surge continued without restraint.