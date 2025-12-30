Sugar prices expected to drop Significantly in Ramzan

KARACHI: Sugar prices continue to decline after previously crossing the Rs. 200 per kilogram. Significant downward trends have been recorded in sugar prices at the ex-mill and wholesale levels, however, consumers have yet to receive the full benefit through retail.

In Karachi, ex-mill sugar rates have dropped by a further Rs.18 per kilogram, while wholesale rates have fallen by Rs.20. This brings ex-mill prices down from Rs.52 to Rs. 134 per kilogram, and wholesale rates from Rs.156 to Rs.136 Per Kg.

Despite the decrease, the authorities failed to fix sugar prices at retail and citizens are forced to purchase at Rs.145 to Rs.150 per kg.

Abdul Rauf Ibrahim, Chairman of the Wholesale Grocers Association, said requests had been made to the commissioner during the crushing season to fix prices daily.

Sugar rates were expected to continue falling during the crushing season, with hopes that prices could drop to around Rs.100 per kg by the start of Ramzan.

Earlier, the Karachi Commissioner had set the official wholesale price of sugar at Rs.140 per kg and the retail price at Rs.143, directing shopkeepers to prominently display updated price lists.