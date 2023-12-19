Sugar price shoots up to Rs143/kg in Pakistan

Sugar prices spiked to Rs143 per kg in retail markets across Pakistan, ARY News reported, quoting an official document.

The official data shows the sugar was being sold at Rs95.29 per kg in December, last year. The average price of the commodity rose by Rs48 per kg in, last year.

According to further details, the sugar is sold at Rs174 per kg in Quetta, while the same is sold at Rs150 per kg in Peshawar and Islamabad.

In Rawalpindi and Lahore, the commodity is sold at Rs150 per kg, while in Sargodha, Multan and Gujranwala, the sugar per kg rate is Rs145.

On November 29, it emerged that Utility Stores Corporation (USC) procured 40,000 metric tonnes of sugar at Rs124.90/kg.

Sources privy to the development said the Utility Stores Corporation procured the 40,000 metric tonnes of sugar as per the tender issued last month.

The sugar was procured at Rs10.37/kg cheaper rate as compared to the last tender issued by the corporation, the sources said, and after adding the expenses the sugar would cost Rs138 to them.