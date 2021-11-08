‘Sugar prices to come down in next couple of weeks’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, said on Monday that sugar prices will come down in Pakistan in the next couple of weeks, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday afternoon, the minister said that legal action would be taken if sugar mills in Punjab do not start the crushing in time.

He said around 100,000 tons of imported sugar has reached Pakistan, while another order of 30,000 tons of sugar will soon arrive in the country.

Govt has fixed the price of imported sugar at Rs90 per kilogram al all Utility Stores outlets, mobile trucks, and other means, he added.

On the other hand, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday ordered to launch a crackdown against the sugar mafia and hoarders to bring down the prices of essential commodities.

He was chairing a meeting related to price control to address price inflation of essential food items.

Ex-mill price of sugar reduced by Rs4 per kg in Karachi

The premier was briefed by senior government officials over the current stock of sugar in the country and prices.

The meeting was informed that there is a surplus stock of sugar available in the country. Addressing the participants of the meeting, PM Imran Khan directed to ensure implementation on the Sugar Factories Control Amendment Act 2021, and profiting and hoarding will not be accepted at any cost, he added.

