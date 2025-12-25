Sugar Prices Fixed, notification issued

Karachi: The Commissioner of Karachi has fixed the wholesale price of sugar at Rs 140 per kilogram and the retail price at Rs 143 per kilogram across the city. The notification in this regard has been issued.

According to the notification issued by the commissioner Karachi’s office, the new prices will take effect immediately and will remain in force until further notice.

The commissioner has made it clear that no individual or organization is allowed to sell sugar at rates different from the official price list.

The commissioner also cautioned that legal action would be taken against violators. He also instructed all wholesalers and retailers to prominently display the official price list in their shops.

Sugar prices decline in wholesale markets

Earlier in December 2025, the Chairman of the Wholesale Grocers Association said that sugar prices in the wholesale market have dropped by Rs6 per kilogram, bringing relief to traders, .

According to Abdul Rauf Ibrahim, prices in Karachi’s wholesale market have fallen to Rs146 per kg, while the ex-mill price has dropped to Rs142 per kg following the start of the crushing season.

He said sugar prices have continued to decline since the beginning of crushing, adding that prices have fallen by Rs54 per kg since December 1.

However, Ibrahim pointed out that prices in the retail market remain high, with sugar still being sold at Rs170 to Rs180 per kg. He blamed administrative negligence for the failure to pass on the price reduction to consumers.

The chairman expressed optimism that sugar prices would fall further, saying sugar is expected to sell at around Rs120 per kg by the end of the current month, provided effective monitoring is ensured.

He urged the authorities to take steps to ensure that the reduction in sugar prices at the wholesale level is reflected in retail markets as well.