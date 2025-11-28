Sugar prices climb again despite crushing season, Karachi hit hardest

Pakistan continues to face upward pressure on sugar prices, with the commodity becoming more expensive for the second straight week, according to fresh data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The rise comes despite the ongoing sugarcane crushing season, which typically stabilizes or reduces prices.

PBS figures show that sugar prices increased by up to Rs 20 per kilogram across several cities during the past week, pushing households into further strain. Karachi residents remain the hardest hit, as the city recorded the highest sugar prices in the country. Sugar in Karachi is now being sold at Rs 220 per kg, following a Rs 20 surge in just one week.

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, sugar is available at Rs 190 per kg, while Gujranwala is reporting prices around Rs 180. Lahore residents are purchasing sugar at Rs 179 per kg, PBS data shows.

Prices across central Punjab cities such as Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, and Bahawalpur stand at Rs 180 per kg. In Sindh, Hyderabad recorded a price of Rs 215, Sukkur Rs 195, and Larkana Rs 205 per kg.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also witnessing elevated prices, with sugar at Rs 190 per kg in Peshawar and Rs 180 in Bannu. In Balochistan, Quetta reported one of the highest rates at Rs 216 per kg, while Khuzdar recorded prices around Rs 210.

The continued rise in prices during peak production season has raised concerns among consumers and market analysts, who are questioning supply chain issues and market inefficiencies that appear to be driving the unexpected surge.

Sugar Prices Likely To Drop

On November 21, 2025, sugar prices were likely to go down as all sugar mills across Punjab commenced crushing for the new season.

According to sources in the Cane Commissioner’s office, all the sugar mills began the crushing season and the market supply of sugar were expected to improve, which may lead to a reduction of up to Rs 10 per kilogram in retail prices.