Sugar prices decline in wholesale markets

KARACHI: Sugar prices in the wholesale market have dropped by Rs6 per kilogram, bringing relief to traders, the Chairman of the Wholesale Grocers Association said on Monday.

According to Abdul Rauf Ibrahim, sugar prices in Karachi’s wholesale market have fallen to Rs146 per kg, while the ex-mill price has dropped to Rs142 per kg following the start of the crushing season.

He said sugar prices have continued to decline since the beginning of crushing, adding that prices have fallen by Rs54 per kg since December 1.

However, Ibrahim pointed out that sugar prices in the retail market remain high, with sugar still being sold at Rs170 to Rs180 per kg. He blamed administrative negligence for the failure to pass on the price reduction to consumers.

The chairman expressed optimism that sugar prices would fall further, saying sugar is expected to sell at around Rs120 per kg by the end of the current month, provided effective monitoring is ensured.

He urged the authorities to take steps to ensure that the reduction in sugar prices at the wholesale level is reflected in retail markets as well.

On November 28, Pakistan faced upward pressure on sugar prices, with the commodity becoming more expensive for the second straight week, according to fresh data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The rise comes despite the ongoing sugarcane crushing season, which typically stabilizes or reduces prices.

PBS figures showed that sugar prices increased by up to Rs 20 per kilogram across several cities during the past week, pushing households into further strain. Karachi residents remain the hardest hit, as the city recorded the highest sugar prices in the country. Sugar in Karachi was being sold at Rs 220 per kg, following a Rs 20 surge in just one week.

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, sugar was available at Rs 190 per kg, while Gujranwala was reporting prices around Rs 180. Lahore residents were purchasing sugar at Rs 179 per kg, PBS data shows.

Prices across central Punjab cities such as Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, and Bahawalpur stand at Rs 180 per kg. In Sindh, Hyderabad recorded a price of Rs 215, Sukkur Rs 195, and Larkana Rs 205 per kg.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also witnessed elevated prices, with sugar at Rs 190 per kg in Peshawar and Rs 180 in Bannu. In Balochistan, Quetta reported one of the highest rates at Rs 216 per kg, while Khuzdar recorded prices around Rs 210.

The continued rise in prices during peak production season raised concerns among consumers and market analysts, who are questioning supply chain issues and market inefficiencies that appear to be driving the unexpected surge.