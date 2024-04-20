Sugar prices increases by Rs4/kg

LAHORE: Sugar prices increased by Rs 4/kilogram taking the price to Rs142/kilogram, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the dealers association said that the wholesale price of sugar is set at Rs 144 per kg whereas it is being sold at Rs 150 / kg in the local market.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) yesterday reported that the weekly inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a decrease of 0.79 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on April 18.

According to the PBS data, during the week, out of 51 items, the prices of 22 items increased, 11 items decreased and 18 items remained stable.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan convened significant meetings with representatives from the Sugar Mills Association and Ethanol Manufacturer Association separately to address pressing concerns affecting their industries.

The meeting, aimed to foster dialogue and find feasible solutions to the challenges faced by these sectors. The associations appreciated the act of calling stakeholders before making any major decisions.

During the discussions, Minister Jam Kamal assured the industrialists of his commitment to advocate for their interests and address their concerns to support the local industry while simultaneously enhancing export volume to increase foreign reserves.

The Sugar Mills Association voiced apprehensions regarding the anticipated increase in tariffs for Molasses exports. Members of the association highlighted the importance of encouraging Molasses exports to bolster foreign reserves.