Sugar prices reach up to Rs170/kg in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Sugar prices have reached up to Rs170 per kg in major cities of Pakistan during Ramadan 2025, according to a report released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The PBS has released sugar price details across various cities, highlighting significant price variations.

According to the report, sugar is being sold at the highest rate of Rs170 per kg in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Karachi.

In Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, and Khuzdar, the price stands at Rs165 per kg, while in Quetta, it is Rs169 per kg.

In Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad, Larkana, and Bannu, sugar is available for up to Rs160 per kg.

The lowest price was recorded in Sukkur, where sugar is being sold for Rs158 per kg, according to the PBS report.

Read more: Sugar prices jacked up by Rs 5/kg

On February 7, it was reported that the Sindh government decided against fixing sugarcane support price for FY2024-25.

Sindh government had been fixing the sugarcane support price but due to a recent pact with the IMF, the province decided against fixing the rate this year.

As per details, the decision was taken in a meeting of the Sindh government to discuss the matter of sugarcane support price.

The cabinet decided to not fix the rate of sugarcane at the government level this year.

Meanwhile, the agriculture department has decided to take the matter to the Sindh cabinet again if any of province fixes the sugarcane support price.