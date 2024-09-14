Sugarcane juice vendors exposed for selling adulterated drinks

Sugarcane juice is a delicious and pleasing drink and is also very popular in Pakistan during the summer season. Rich in iron, potassium, and magnesium, it helps boost energy, immunity, and digestion.

The juice a healthier option than canned drinks containing no chemicals and offering many health benefits.

In Karachi, sugarcane juice is a popular refreshing drink, but its quality is a concern.

According to the recent report, this drink is far from pure and is instead a concoction of contaminated water, chemicals, and artificial flavorings.

The sugarcane juice vendors in Karachi have been accused of selling adulterated drinks, which are made by mixing sugarcane extract with impure water and chemicals, as per the report.

The vendors allegedly reuse the sugarcane extract multiple times, adding contaminated ice to the mixture, which is then sold to unsuspecting customers.

Citizens of Karachi have expressed concern over the quality of juice, saying that they have heard rumors of artificial flavorings and sugars being added to the drink.

They also pointed out that the vendors do not clean or wash the sugarcane properly, instead, they just wipe it with a dirty cloth before extracting the juice.

However, despite knowing the risks, citizens continue to consume the sugarcane juice due to the hot weather and lack of alternative refreshing drinks.