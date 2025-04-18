Do you know the price of Suhana Khan’s watch? It’s jaw-dropping!

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is once again making headlines and this time, not for her films, but for her extravagant style.

At the grand premiere of Kesari 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday, Suhana was seen wearing a luxury watch worth a staggering INR 1.4 crore.

The young actress, who made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s 2023 film The Archies, turned heads at the event where she supported her friend Ananya Panday.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Suhana Khan has been spotted with the same timepiece. She previously wore it to the premiere of Nadaaniyan.

Luxury watches clearly run in the Khan family. Shah Rukh Khan himself has a lavish collection, having been seen wearing a INR 4.2 crore Audemars Piguet watch in 2024, and a Richard Mille Tourbillon worth INR 6 crore.

While Suhana Khan hasn’t officially announced her next film post-The Archies, rumours suggest she may star alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s much-anticipated action thriller King, which also features Abhishek Bachchan and is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

The film comes on the heels of SRK’s blockbuster hits Jawan and Pathaan.

Although the luxury watch brand hasn’t listed the price on its official website, several premium online platforms show the watch valued at ₹1.4 crore.

Earlier, Popular Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has reportedly joined the cast of Shah Rukh Khan’s (SRK) much-awaited film King.

The news has created quite a buzz, especially because this is the first time Arshad Warsi and Shah Rukh Khan will share the screen in full roles.

King has already grabbed attention since it was first announced last year. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand, the man behind Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan.

Plus it marks the big-screen debut of Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter.