SUI Gas companies directed to boost domestic gas supply

The Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, has ordered Sui Gas companies to take urgent measures to ease gas shortages for household consumers amid a surge in demand caused by severe winter weather.

Ali Pervaiz Malik chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday with senior officials from Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to review the country’s gas supply situation.

Taking serious notice of the gas supply challenges being faced by domestic consumers, Ali Pervaiz Malik has instructed the Sui Gas Companies officials to take immediate steps to maximise supply to households, stressing that consumer relief during the winter season was the government’s top priority.

The Minister directed that weekly reports on gas demand and supply be submitted to the Petroleum Division, supported by daily operational-level monitoring. A detailed report is already being presented to the Petroleum Division daily at 10:00 am, providing full visibility of the last 24 hours’ gas supply situation to enable prompt corrective actions.

During the meeting, the Managing Director of SNGPL briefed participants on the current Sui Gas availability. He informed that since January 6, gas supply has been increased from 691 MMCFD to 746 MMCFD.

He further stated that production from the Shiva gas field has also risen from 55 to 65 MMCFD, helping to ease pressure on the network.

Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik urged Sui Gas companies officials to explore all possible measures to further ease gas on domestic consumers. He directed to examine the feasibility of diverting additional sui gas supplies from the industrial sector to the domestic sector, wherever possible, during the critical winter period.

Meanwhile the Managing Director of SSGC informed the meeting that the gas supply has improved following the restoration of supplies from two gas fields. He stated that 39 MMCFD additional gas has been provided to domestic consumers compared to the same period last year.

He added that consultations were underway with industry stakeholders regarding the possibility of increasing weekly industrial gas supply shutdown from one day to two days, in order to prioritize household needs.

The Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, has reiterated that the government is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to take decisive and consumer-focused measures to ensure stability in gas supply during the winter season.