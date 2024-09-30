Suicide 4th major cause of death in under-30 people: minister

KARACHI: Sindh’s health minister on Monday said that suicide is the fourth major cause of death in under 30 population.

Addressing a seminar in Karachi, Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho said that people have an easy access to germicides, rat-killing drugs and other chemicals.

“There are strict rules in the United States and other parts of the world with regard to medical prescriptions,” Sindh’s minister said.

Azra Pechuho said that lesser suicide cases being reported in Pakistan.

“We have shortage of psychiatrists and psychologists,” health minister said. “Drug addiction alarmingly increasing in children and youth,” she said.

Health minister said that drug addiction also pointing out increasing psychological and mental problems in society.