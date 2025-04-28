Suicide bomber among two killed in Quetta CTD operation

QUETTA: Security forces foiled a terrorist attack in Balochistan’s capital, Quetta, killing two militants from a banned organization, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Frontier Corps (FC) conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Darakhshan area of Quetta, according to a CTD spokesperson.

The exchange of fire between the terrorists and security forces lasted for about an hour. One terrorist was shot dead during the exchange, while the second, a suicide bomber, blew himself up.

Following the operation, security forces recovered a suicide vest, arms, ammunition, and explosives from the terrorists’ hideout.

CTD officials confirmed that the killed terrorists were planning a sabotage activity in Quetta.

Meanwhile, Pakistan security forces killed 17 khawarij during a follow-up operation at Pak-Afghan border, a day after killing 54 terrorists, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to public relations wing of the military, 17 khawarij were killed near Pak-Afghan border during a follow-up operation. Weapons, bullets and other explosives were recovered from the custody of killed outlaws.

A day earlier, Pakistan armed forces also killed 54 khawarij after foiling an infiltration bid.

According to the military media wing, on night 25/26 and 26/27 April 2025, movement of a large group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by the security forces in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District.

Intelligence reports indicate that this group of khawarij was specifically infiltrating on behest of their “foreign masters” to undertake high-profile terrorist activities inside Pakistan. Such actions by Fitna al Khwarij (FAK), at a time when India is leveling baseless accusations against Pakistan, clearly implies on whose cues FAK is operating. Such actions amount to treason and betrayal against the state and its citizens.