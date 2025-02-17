WATCH: Gabriel Macht’s “Suits LA” return has fans going wild!

Gabriel Macht is making an exciting return to the small screen as Harvey Specter in the upcoming spin-off series, Suits LA.

Fans of the hit show were thrilled when the first promo of the series dropped, offering a glimpse of Gabriel’s iconic character in action.

In the newly released promo, Harvey Specter is seen back in his sharp, tailored suits, talking confidently on the phone.

Though the promo only offers a brief preview, fans are buzzing with excitement about his three-episode appearance in Suits LA.

Gabriel Macht’s return is creating a lot of anticipation, as fans can’t wait to see more of the character they loved in the original Suits series.

Fans on the internet quickly expressed their joy. One commented, “It’s a cameo, but it’s so great to see him back!” Another added, “Happy to see Harvey again, but they are really making the most of this return.

Read More: Kate Winslet set to make her directorial debut with Netflix movie

He’s everywhere!” Another fan cheered, “The king is back.” Someone else wrote, “Harvey Specter and the Green Arrow—this is going to be amazing!”

Gabriel Macht explained why he decided to return as Harvey Specter in Suits LA by sharing his thoughts with People.

He mentioned that, after taking time off to focus on family and other projects, he wasn’t initially interested in acting again.

However, when creator Aaron Korsh offered him the role, Gabriel saw it as an opportunity to help support Suits LA and pass the torch to the new cast, led by Stephen Amell.

Suits LA is a legal drama series created by Aaron Korsh and will premiere on February 23, 2025.

The show stars Stephen Amell as Ted Black, alongside a talented cast including Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg.

Suits LA is the second spin-off from the popular series Suits, and Gabriel Macht’s appearance in the show is sure to bring even more excitement to the Suits universe.