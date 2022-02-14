Sujawal: Student injured as pistol goes off in classroom

SUJAWAL: In a shocking incident, a student was injured after a pistol he brought to his school accidentally went off in Sindh’s Sujawal on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the incident took place at the Chauhar Jamali High School. The boy, a student of ninth class, was cleaning a pistol in his classroom when it accidentally went off.

Consequently, the boy sustained a bullet wound and was rushed to the rural health centre for medical treatment.

The incident has created serious public alarm in the town with people questioning how did the boy get his hands on the weapon and bring it to his school.

In Jan 2022, a teenager had accidentally shot himself dead while cleaning a 12-bore gun in Kot Radha Kishan city of Kasur district. The deceased was identified as 12-year-old Kamran.

Citing his family members, the police said Kamran was cleaning a 12-bore gun when he accidentally shot himself, adding he died from a gunshot to his abdomen.

