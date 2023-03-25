Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes love letter for Jacqueline Fernandez

Infamous conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar called Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez his “baby” in a love letter.
Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the prime suspect in the INR200 crores extortion and money laundering case. Jacqueline Fernandez is also a party in the case.
The conman wrote a love letter to the actress on his birthday, where he stated that he missed her ton of energy, adding that her love for him is never-ending.
“My bomma (doll), I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday, I miss your energy around me, I have no words, but I know your love for me is never ending, is all over me,” he wrote.
The suspect added what mattered to him was what was in her heart, which he said was beautiful, and that he did not need proof.
“But I must admit, I am missing you, you know how much I love you my botta bomma,” he wrote.
Sukesh Chandrasekhar also wrote that Jacqueline Fernandez and her love are the “bestest gift”, which is “priceless”. He stated, “You know I am here for you standing by you come what may… Love you my baby, thank you for giving me your heart.”.
Jacqueline Fernandez and her family allegedly received gifts worth millions from Sukesh Chandrasekhar that included Persian cats, a horse, diamond jewellery, designer bags from brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton, and luxury cars in addition to money from Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
Moreover, reports also suggest that Sukesh Chandrasekhar gave a Ducati bike to the actor’s manager Prashant to impress her. He also gifted her a diamond ring from Tiffany with ‘J&S’ initial