Sukheki: Influential man’s son allegedly kills domestic servant

SUKHEKI: A domestic servant of an influential family in Sukheki succumbed to injuries after allegedly being tortured by the family’s son, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Young servant Waseem succumbed to his injuries in an ambulance while being shifted to hospital for medical attendance. “Waseem 23, in a video statement said that he was subjected to torture with kicks and punches”.

Mohsin, a maternal uncle of the victim, has alleged that the boy was tortured to death with fatal body blows.

The family demanding police to conduct postmortem of the body. They said that the accused applying their influence to avoid postmortem of the deceased victim. “The accused are exercising pressure over the relatives for conciliation,” family said.

“We are treating the matter as per the law,” police officials said.