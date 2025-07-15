Suki Waterhouse hospitalised after wearing pants that were too tight

Robert Pattinson’s fiance Suki Waterhouse has shared a surprising update with fans, revealing that she was hospitalised six months ago after developing a hernia, caused by wearing trousers that were too tight.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The 33-year-old actress and singer took to social media platform X to share two contrasting images: one of her performing on stage, and the other of her lying in a hospital bed.

In the post, Suki Waterhouse explained the unexpected reason behind her health scare, admitting that the tight clothing led to the painful condition.

The light-hearted but honest admission caught the attention of her followers, with many reacting with humour and support.

The hospital image also showed Suki Waterhouse holding a vape, which drew attention from fans.

Suki Waterhouse, who welcomed a daughter with fiance Robert Pattinson in March 2024, has been keeping a relatively low profile since becoming a mother.

This recent post offered a rare personal insight, blending both humour and vulnerability.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson, who have been together since 2018, are believed to be engaged, though they keep their relationship and family life very private.

The name of their baby daughter has not been shared publicly.

While Suki Waterhouse brought some laughter to her followers with her unexpected story, it also served as a reminder of how fashion choices can sometimes have serious consequences.

Read More: Suki Waterhouse pranks Robert Pattinson: ‘interesting turn of events’

Earlier, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson gave fans a glimpse of their playful relationship in a light-hearted video for Elle.

In the clip, Waterhouse pranked her fiancé, pretending she had landed a job co-hosting Love Is Blind alongside him.

After exchanging affectionate greetings, Waterhouse described the popular Netflix dating show, where contestants date without seeing each other, and excitedly claimed she had been offered a hosting role.

Pattinson, initially confused, asked for clarification about the show, and playfully questioned the news with, “Darling, have you gone mad?”

As Waterhouse tried to keep up the prank, Pattinson began to suspect, eventually catching on.

Despite the joke, his supportive response, “Babe, if you think this is right for you —” won over Waterhouse, who responded with love and appreciation, showcasing their endearing dynamic.

Despite the hospital visit, she appears to be in good health now and continuing her work in music and acting.