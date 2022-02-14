Sukkur: Six killed over tree cutting dispute

SUKKUR: At least six people were killed on Monday when members of two tribes exchanged fire on account of a dispute over cutting trees in neighbourhood of Sukkur, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred in Union Council (UC) Tamachani of Sukkur district.

Upon being informed, rescue officials reached the incident site and shifted the injured and dead to Civil Hospital.

According to police, the dispute between the two tribes led to a clash in which both sides used heavy and small arms. The exchange of fire left six people dead and a woman wounded.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter and started the search for the arrest of culprits.

In another clash between two tribes in Sindh, six people were killed in the Bhund-Zardari clans’ clash that erupted over ownership of the land in Nawabshah.

According to the police, the rival tribes – Zardari and Bhund – opened fire at each other with heavy weapons that resulted in the martyred of SI Mirzapur Abdul Hameed Khoso and five other men.

On getting information, the police team reached the scene and arrested at least 16 people along with heavy weapons.

