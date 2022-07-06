Suleman Shehbaz serves Rs1bn defamation notice on PTI’s Imran Ismail

Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Wednesday sent Rs1 billion defamation notice to PTI leader and formed Sindh governor Imran Ismail over solar panel agreement allegations, ARY News reported.

Suleman Shehbaz has sent notice to former Sindh governor through his lawyers.

Shehbaz, in a notice available with ARY News, maintained that Mr. Ismail had leveled baseless allegations against the former regarding agreements made with Turkish companies over the purchase of solar panels for Pakistan.

“Imran Ismail had claimed that PM Shehbaz Sharif, during his recent visit to Turkey, aided solar energy deals for his son Suleman Shehbaz”, he wrote in a notice and declared all such allegations as baseless.

The notice gives Ismail 15 days to not only retract her remarks and tender an apology, but also pay her Rs1 billion as compensation.

The controversy

In a series of tweets on July 3, former Sindh governor Ismail had claimed that the government’s decision to shift public buildings to solar panels amid power shortfall was to benefit PM Shehbaz’s son Suleman.

He wrote, “Instead of improving ties with Turkey, Shehbaz Sharif aided solar energy deals for his son Suleman Shahbaz during the visit and now solar panels would be purchased from his [Suleman] company.”

کابینہ کی جانب سے سرکاری عمارتوں کو سولر انرجی پر منتقل کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا گیا ہے، ترکی سے ملکی تعلقات بہتر کرنے کی بجاء شہباز شریف نے دورے میں اپنے بیٹے سلمان شہباز کے سولر انرجی کے معاہدے کروائے اور اب سلمان کی کمپنی سے سولر خریدے جائیں گے — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) July 3, 2022

