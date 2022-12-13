Suleman Shehbaz gets protective bail in money laundering case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted 14-day protective bail to Suleman Shehbaz, the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in the money laundering case.

The case was heard by Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Aamer Farooq. Suleman Shehbaz appeared before the court along with his lawyers for bail.

The IHC bench after initial arguments granted 14-day protective bail to Suleman Shehbaz. Talking to newsmen outside the IHC, the son of PM Shehbaz Sharif alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan’s govt politically victimized him and his family.

Suleman Shehbaz surrendered before the high court after he returned to Pakistan on Dec 11 after four-year of exile in London.

Earlier this week, it barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and NAB from arresting him in the case, while hearing his petition for protective bail.

It is worth mentioning here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had written a letter to the UK government to hand over Suleman, who was wanted by the accountability watchdog under money laundering charges and the Telegraphic Transfer scandal.

An accountability court in 2019 also issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Suleman Shehbaz in a money laundering case.

