It is often said that truth is the first casualty of war, but if you wait long enough, it tends to drag itself out of the grave. Today, as I read through the dense, damning pages of the United Nations special experts’ report, one feeling overrides all others: vindication.

For months, since that fateful week in May 2025, Pakistan has stood in the dock of global public opinion, shouting its innocence while the Indian propaganda machine worked overtime to paint us as the villains of the Pahalgam attack. We were told we were sponsors of chaos. We were told “Operation Sindoor”—New Delhi’s brazen cross-border aggression on May 7—was a “surgical necessity.”

But now the gavel has come down, and it hasn’t landed on us.

Make no mistake, this UN report is an indictment of a state acting like a rogue element. The experts were categorical: Pakistan was not involved in Pahalgam. Pause for a moment and digest the weight of that vindication. New Delhi hid behind the legal shield of ‘self-defense’ to bomb our sovereign territory, telling the world they were striking at the root of a conspiracy. Yet, when the UN demanded the receipts—when they asked for just one piece of credible evidence—India stood there empty-handed. It turns out, it was all smoke.

What they did have, according to the report, was a flagrant disregard for international law. The UN explicitly states that India failed to meet the legal requirements for Article 51. They didn’t notify the Security Council. They didn’t have cause. Instead, under the cover of jingoism, they bombed civilian areas. They damaged mosques. They spilled the blood of innocents and called it justice.

So, I have a question for the global powers. What exactly is the protocol when a country screams ‘counter-terrorism’ just to provide cover for terrorizing the people next door? The report makes for grim reading—it warns us that India’s recklessness didn’t just break the rules; it risked dragging all of us into a catastrophic conflict. We showed restraint. We went to the UN. India went to the trigger. Who, I ask, is the responsible nuclear state here?

But the story of Pakistan’s victory doesn’t end with India’s exposure. While New Delhi was busy violating the UN Charter and threatening the Indus Waters Treaty—another aggressive move rightfully condemned in the report—our intelligence agencies were doing the actual, hard work of counter-terrorism.

The juxtaposition is almost poetic. On one hand, you have a frantic India, isolated and scolded by the UN for unlawful aggression. On the other, you have the quiet, lethal efficiency of Pakistani intelligence delivering a hammer blow to ISIS-K. The arrest of Sultan Aziz Azam, the voice and venom behind the Al-Azaim Foundation, is a masterstroke.

This wasn’t a lucky break; it was a dismantle operation. We didn’t just arrest a foot soldier; we took down the man who built their propaganda machine. The UN’s own Monitoring Team has verified this success. We have silenced the “Voice of Khurasan.” We have neutralized their command structure. While India plays to the gallery with fake strikes, Pakistan is winning the real war in the shadows.

So, where do we stand as 2025 closes?

President Zardari is right to welcome this report, but we must go further. The world needs to look at the scoreboard. Pakistan has successfully eradicated a major limb of ISIS-K, proving we are the bulwark against global terror. Simultaneously, we have defeated India on the diplomatic floor, exposing their “Operation Sindoor” for what it truly was: a violation of human rights and sovereignty.

India finds itself isolated, clutching a victim card that has long since expired. They are obstructing water treaties, bombing civilians, and ignoring the UN. Meanwhile, Pakistan is cleaning up the region’s mess. The facts are on the table, and for once, the world is forced to read them. New Delhi can no longer hide its aggression behind a smokescreen of lies; the wind has shifted, and the smoke has cleared.