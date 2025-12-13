Sultan Golden shatters two world records in Quetta

QUETTA: Pakistani motorcar stuntman Sultan Golden has broken two world records in Quetta, ARY News reported.

First, Sultan Golden broke the 2022 world record for the fastest reverse drive. The stuntman traveled one mile distance in 57 seconds.

Before this, the fastest reverse drive record was established by an American stuntman in 2022, who traveled the distance in one minute and 15 seconds.

Sultan Golden, who belongs to the district Pishin, Pakistan, also established a reverse drive jump record.

Sultan Muhammad Golden successfully completed a ramp jump in the long-distance reverse drive, and spectators paid homage to him for achieving the second world record.

Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Sarfaraz Bugti has announced a prize money reward of Rs 50 million for Sultan Golden for setting two new international records.

Officials and fans praised him for bringing global recognition to Pakistan’s stunt driving talent.

The event was attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, the provincial governor, and several civil and military officials, marking one of the most prominent stunt-driving events held in the South Asian country in recent years.

A native of Pishin near Quetta, Sultan Golden is widely recognised for his expertise in motorcar and motorcycle stunts. In 1987, he set a world record by jumping 249 feet over 22 cars, exceeding a US-held record of 246 feet. He later introduced reverse motorcar jumping, previously setting a record by clearing 15 cars over 150 feet.