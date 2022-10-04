Sumbul Iqbal Khan drops jaws with latest pictures

The latest picture gallery shared by showbiz actor Sumbul Iqbal Khan is viral across social media platforms.

On her official handle of the photo and video sharing application, Monday, ‘Main Haari Piya’ star shared new clicks of herself on the feed. The celebrity added a single red rose sticker in the caption of the three-picture gallery.

The viral photos see Sumbul Iqbal look drop-dead gorgeous in a bright red monotone ensemble, with silver embellishments, by designer Zona Shaham. The celebrity ditched all sorts of jewels for a bold yet effortless look and paired the outfit simply with white transparent heels, fiery lips and side-parted sleek hair. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbuliqbalkhan (@sumbuliqbalkhan) The pictures received love from her millions of fans on the social platform, with thousands of likes and compliments for the actor. Have a look at the comments section of the Instagram post.

Gorgeous❤️🔥

Laal ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Red doll❤️

She is so beautiful ❤️

The celebrity has proved herself as one of the most diverse actors in the showbiz industry thanks to her performance in superhit serials and films. Some of her impressive performances include ‘Tumse Mil Kay’, ‘Barfi Laddu’ and ‘Main Hari Piya’, where she played a negative role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbuliqbalkhan (@sumbuliqbalkhan)

Apart from being a prominent actor, Sumbul Iqbal Khan is a social media favourite and frequently takes to her official handles to share clicks and videos of her photoshoots and projects’ BTS. She is followed by at least three million users on Instagram.

