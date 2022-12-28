Sumbul Iqbal Khan flaunts elegance with latest pictures

Actor Sumbul Iqbal Khan shared her latest pictures on the social media application Instagram and they are going viral.

Sumbul Iqbal Khan was in a white top and denim jeans in the viral pictures. Thousands of the application’s users liked her photo album.

The celebrity takes to the interactive platform for posting pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings.

The viral pictures of Sumbul Iqbal Khan showed her posing for the pictures in a yellow top and dark blue ripped jeans. In the caption, she called herself a “happy gal”.

In an earlier photo shoot, she took social media by storm in a picture gallery that showed her wearing a stylish white kurta shalwar.

The “Barfi Laddu” actor has proved herself as one of the most diverse stars thanks to her performance in superhit serials and films.

The actor impressed audiences and critics alike with her performances in projects with “Tumse Mil Kay“, “Barfi Laddu” and “Main Hari Piya“, where she played a negative role.

