Summary for Eidul Azha holidays sent to PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has prepared a summary for three-day holidays on account of Eidul Azha that will fall on July 23, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the Interior Ministry had sent a summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan, suggesting a three-day holiday on Eidul-Azha.

If approved, the holidays will fall from July 20 to July 22.

The first day of Eidul Azha will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 21 (Wednesday), Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad had announced on Saturday evening.

Eidul Azha falls on the 10th day of Zilhaj.

Eidul Azha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by Muslims to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim, which continues for three days of Eid.