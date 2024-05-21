Summer holidays announced in Sindh schools

KARACHI: Following Punjab and Balochistan, the Sindh Education Department on Tuesday announced summer holidays in all private and public sector schools, colleges, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued here, summer holidays in all public and private institutions in Sindh will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

“In pursuance of decisions taken in the steering committee meeting, all public and private institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh shall remain closed from 01-06-2024 to 31-07-2024 as summer vacation,” the notification stated.

Earlier, the Sindh government was mulling to announce early summer vacations across the province due to ongoing heatwave.

However, the decision was changed after Met department denied reports of heatwave in Karachi in ongoing month.

Yesterday, the Punjab government had announced early summer holidays for all public and private schools due to the prevailing heatwave.

According to a notification, all government and private schools in Punjab will be closed from May 25 till August 15.

In a statement, Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said a large number of private schools contacted the government regarding early summer holidays.

Earlier, the govt announced that all the public and private schools of Punjab will remain closed from June 1 until August 14, 2024 due to summer vacations.

Heatwave alert

The Met office said due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, heatwave conditions are likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially over Punjab and Sindh from May 21 and likely to convert to severe heatwave conditions from May 23 to 27.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 4 to 6 degree C above normal in Sindh and Punjab from 21st to 23rd and from 6 to 8 degrees C from May 23 to 27.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 4 to 6 degrees C above normal in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan from May 21 to 27.