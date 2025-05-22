web analytics
Summer vacation announced in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh on Thursday announced summer vacation across the province, starting from June 1, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Sindh Education Department has announced summer vacation across the province.

According to the official notification, all public and private educational institutions in Sindh will remain closed from June 1 to July 31.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government has also announced summer holidays for government and private schools across the province.

According to a notification issued by the K-P Department of Education, summer holidays for schools in the summer zone (plains areas) will be observed from June 1 to August 31 for primary schools.

Earlier, Punjab government had announced that summer vacation in all schools across the province will begin from May 28.

According to a statement issued by Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, the decision was taken in view of the ongoing severe heatwave.

In addition to the vacation schedule, revised school timings have also been announced to protect students from extreme heatwave. All schools will now operate from 7:30 am to 11:30 am until the summer break begins.

