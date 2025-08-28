Summer vacation 2025 extended till Sept 7

MULTAN: The administration of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan has announced an extension of the summer vacations for 2025.

According to an official notification, “Based on the recommendations of the Deans Committee and others during the meeting held on 18.08.2025, the summer vacations for 2025 are extended until September 7, 2025.”

The notification further stated that all hostels (for both male and female students) will reopen on the same date.

Earlier, the Punjab government issued a notification detailing revised school timings for all public educational institutions across the province, according to state-run news agency APP.

Schools are scheduled to reopen on August 15, 2025 following the summer vacation.

According to the School Education Department’s notification, Single-shift schools will operate from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM, Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, they will close at 11:30 AM.

For double-shift schools, the morning shift will be held from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM, Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, the morning shift will conclude at 11:30 AM. The evening shift for double-shift schools will begin at 2:00 PM and continue until 6:00 PM from Monday to Thursday, while on Fridays, the shift will run from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The revised schedule is designed to facilitate a smooth academic transition post-vacation while considering weather conditions and logistical requirements across the province.