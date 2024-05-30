Summer vacations announced for colleges, universities

PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Department has announced summer vacations for universities and colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

According to the notification, universities and colleges in plain areas will remain closed from June 15th to August 31st.

However, in hilly areas, universities and colleges will observe summer vacations from July 1st to July 31st.

This announcement applies to all public and private universities and colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department announced summer vacations in schools across the province.

The primary schools in the province will be closed from June 1st, while middle, high, and higher secondary schools will be closed from June 15th to August 31st.

In the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, schools will be closed from July 1st to August 31st.

Prior to this, the Sindh Education Department also announced summer holidays in all private and public sector schools, colleges.

According to the notification issued here, summer holidays in all public and private institutions in Sindh will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

It is pertinent to mention here that the climate change ministry stated that about 26 districts across Pakistan were boiling under a severe heatwave as of Thursday, with the current spell of sizzling temperature likely to last until May 30.

The temperature is expected to hit 50 Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in at least two cities in the southern province of Sindh, which has already delayed week annual school exams due to the blistering heat.