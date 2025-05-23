Summer vacations announced for schools

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education has announced summer vacations for all schools and colleges in Islamabad, effective from June 5 to August 1, 2025, ARY News reported.

According to the official notification, educational institutions will reopen on Monday, August 4, following the two-month break due to anticipated rise in temperatures.

To manage the pre-vacation period, single-shift schools will operate from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM starting May 26, while double-shift schools have been directed to conduct classes in the evening hours to accommodate students.

The notification clarified that BS and ADP students will continue their classes as per their existing schedules, ensuring minimal disruption to higher education programs.

Earlier, the provincial education minister had announced that the summer holidays in schools across Punjab will begin from May 28, 2025.

As per details, Punjab education minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said that the educational institute will remain closed from May 28.

He further stated that the school timings were also changed. According to the new timings classes will commence at 7:30am and will conclude at 11:30am.

Earlier, the Secretary Schools Education had announced that the summer vacations will be observed from June 1 to August 9. However, if the heat intensifies, schools might be closed a week earlier.

Although the dates were decided, no official announcement or notification was issued yet regarding school closures.

Meanwhile, education departments in other provinces are also deliberating on summer break dates, following Punjab’s decision.