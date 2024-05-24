Summer vacations announced in KP schools

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has announced summer vacations in schools across the province, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, primary schools in the province will be closed from June 1st, while middle, high, and higher secondary schools will be closed from June 15th to August 31st.

In the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, schools will be closed from July 1st to August 31st.

Earlier, the Sindh Education Department also announced summer holidays in all private and public sector schools, colleges.

According to the notification issued here, summer holidays in all public and private institutions in Sindh will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

Prior to this, the Punjab government announced early summer holidays for all public and private schools due to the prevailing heatwave.

According to a notification, all government and private schools in Punjab will be closed from May 25 till August 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that the climate change ministry stated that about 26 districts across Pakistan were boiling under a severe heatwave as of Thursday, with the current spell of sizzling temperature likely to last until May 30.

The temperature is expected to hit 50 Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in at least two cities in the southern province of Sindh on Friday, which has already delayed week annual school exams due to the blistering heat.