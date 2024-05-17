Summer vacations announced in Punjab schools

LAHORE: The Punjab School Education Department on Friday announced summer vacations for schools and colleges across the province.

According to the notification issued by the education department here, all the public and private schools of Punjab will remain closed from June 1 until August 14, 2024 due to summer vacations.

“All public and private schools throughout Punjab shall remain closed from Saturday, 1st June 2024, to Wednesday, 14th August 2024, for summer vacation,” the notification stated.

It further added that “all schools in the province shall reopen with effect from Thursday 15th August, 2024.”

Previously, the Balochistan Education Department had also announced summer vacations for schoolchildren.

Meanwhile, the timings of federally-run educational institutions have been revised due to the increasing risk of heatwave

According to the Secretary of Education, federal educational institutions will now open from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM. The new timing has been enforced with immediate effect and will remain until summer vacations.

The Secretary of Education mentioned that the purpose of changing the timings is to protect students and teachers from the expected heatwave.