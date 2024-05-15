web analytics
37.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Summer vacations for schools announced

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has announced summer vacations for schools across the province amid scorching heat.

The Education Department announced that the summer holidays will commence from May 15 till July 31 in areas facing heatwaves. Educational activities in these areas will be resumed from August 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, there will be 10-day vacation in the cold areas, starting from July 22 till July 31.

Previously, the provincial education minister of Punjab had also announced the schedule for summer vacations in schools and colleges.

The education minister stated that the summer holidays will begin on June 7, 2024, and end on August 19, 2024.

