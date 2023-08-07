This WWE Summerslam 2023 moment was non-scripted

WWE superstar Triple H revealed that Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar shaking hands and hugging each other following their SummerSlam 2023 match was unplanned.

Triple H talked about the moment during a media talk following the pay-per-view.

“Completely unplanned, completely in the moment, and I just, for me, Brock Lesnar is such a unique athlete, human being, all those things, but he really, I don’t believe, gets the credit he deserves at being one of the all-time greats at this,” he said.

Triple H added, “Unbelievable athlete at the highest of levels, UFC at the highest of levels, you could make the argument and would be accurate, greatest combat athlete of all time, but just talking about sports entertainment, just this, my opinion, one of the greatest of all time.”

The handshake and hug marked the end of their months-long feud. Cody Rhodes finished the job by beating Brock Lesnar in a hard-fought contest.

It first looked like Brock Lesnar would attack Cody Rhodes after the match, but much to fans’ surprise, he offered a handshake.

Suddenly, he pulled the “American Nightmare” for a hug. The latter looked surprised as things unfolded.

On the other side of things, Roman Reigns defeated his cousin and former “Bloodline” member Jey Uso in a Trial Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and recognition of Tribal Chief of the Anoa’i family.

Moreover, Seth Rollins successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor.

Gunther beat Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

However, the WWE Women’s Championship changed hands twice on the night. Bianca Belair defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair to become the new champion.

After the match, Iyo Sky of the Damage CTRL successfully cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase against Bianca Belair and won the title in a lop-sided contest.

Moreover, LA Knight won the 25-man SummerSlam Battle Royal, whereas Shayna Baszler beat Ronda Rousey in a MMA Rules match.

Logan Paul defeated Ricochet in their bout.

