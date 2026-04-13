Sunderland condemn online racist abuse of Brobbey after win

Sunderland have condemned the alleged online racist abuse directed at striker Brian Brobbey following Sunday’s Premier League 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Brobbey was at the centre of a key incident when Tottenham captain Cristian Romero collided with his own goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky under pressure from the Sunderland forward.

Romero was forced off in tears and Kinsky completed the game with his head heavily bandaged.

“We stand firmly with Brian and offer him our full and unwavering support,” Sunderland said in a statement.

The club added that the abuse was not an isolated case, saying Romaine Mundle and Lutsharel Geertruida had been subjected to similar treatment in recent weeks.

“The club has reported this incident to the Premier League, the relevant social media platforms, and the police, and we expect swift action to be taken against those responsible,” they said.

Sunderland climbed to 10th in the table and will face fourth-placed Aston Villa on Sunday.

A Ghanaian Premier League footballer, Dominic Frimpong, has been killed after armed robbers attacked his team on the way back from an away fixture on Sunday, the Ghana Football Association said on Monday.

Berekum Chelsea FC said in a statement that “masked men wielding guns and assault rifles” fired on the team bus and forced the players to take cover in the bushes.

The robbery, according to Ghana police, occurred around 10:30 pm local time along the Ahyiresu-Kwame Dwumor Sreso road in the Nyinahin District in the southern region of Ashanti.

Police said Frimpong sustained gunshot wounds and died in hospital while receiving treatment.

“Another victim, George Owusu Afriyie, 52, was also robbed of 4 500 cedis ($408),” the police said in a statement.

The Ghana Football Association described the incident as “tragic” and a “huge loss to Berekum Chelsea but also to Ghana football as a whole.”

“Dominic was a promising young talent whose dedication and passion for the game embodied the spirit of our league,” it said in a statement.

The 20-year-old forward joined Berekum Chelsea FC on loan from Aduana Stars FC at the beginning of the year.

He played 13 games and scored two goals for the club, according to local media.