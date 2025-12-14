The Black Cats have announced the death of former Sunderland striker Gary Rowell, who was 68 years old. He was receiving treatment for leukemia.

Gary Rowell, who was born in Seaham and scored a hat-trick in a Division Two victory over Newcastle at St. James’ Park in February 1979, passed away on Saturday. Just one day before the Black Cats visit the Magpies in the first Premier League rivalry between the two teams since March 2016, the hosts will commemorate Rowell’s passing. His passing occurs 50 years to the day after he made his Sunderland debut.

“We are truly devastated to announce the death of the legendary Gary Rowell, who has passed away at the age of 68 after a long battle with leukemia,” the statement of the club reads.

The statement further added, “Gary passed away on Saturday afternoon—50 years to the very day he made his Sunderland debut—surrounded by his sons Chris and Peter, who accompanied him when he was inducted into the SAFC Hall of Fame in 2020.”

During his 12-year tenure at Roker Park, Rowell scored 103 goals while making 297 appearances for the team he had always supported. After being seen playing for Seaham Juniors, he joined an apprenticeship in 1972. Two years later, he received his first professional contract.

On December 13, 1975, Rowell made his competitive debut as a substitute in a 1-0 victory over Oxford. After winning his first professional treble on Tyneside, he duplicated the achievement in a 3-0 Division One victory over Arsenal in December 1982.

He is one of just three men—Len Shackleton and Kevin Phillips are the other two—to have scored 100 goals for the team since World War II. He was once capped by England at the under-21 level.

In the summer of 1984, he moved from Sunderland to Norwich, but he was hurt when they defeated his old team in the 1985 League Cup final. Rowell later played for Burnley, Carlisle, Brighton, and Middlesbrough. He worked as a radio pundit and financial counselor after retiring.