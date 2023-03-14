Suniel Shetty confirms Sanjay Dutt’s entry in ‘Hera Pheri 3’: ‘It will be a laugh riot’

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty – one-third of the ‘Hero Pheri’ trio – confirmed the entry of Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming sequel.

The veteran actor gave an update on one of the biggest Bollywood developments this year, ‘Hera Pheri 3’ and confirmed that the reports of the ‘Munnabhai M.B.B.S’ star bagging a pivotal role in the film are indeed true.

After several entries and exits, the camera for the next ‘Hera Pheri’ film is finally rolling with the OG trio playing the iconic Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya, and with the cherry on top being Dutt in an important role. The entry of his ‘Dus’ co-star was made official by Shetty in a recent media outing. “With Sanjay Dutt on board, the film will be a laugh riot, because Sanju’s sense of comedy is unbelievable,” he told an Indian publication during an interview.

Shetty added, “His comic timing and body language will add ek aur chaand to this project. He will take this to another level.”

“We share a fantastic relationship and that will transpire on screen, too,” the Bollywood celeb teased.

Moreover, he also assured fans that ‘Hera Pheri 3’ will be an emotional and funny ride, to maintain the USP of the franchise.“It (the first part) had very strong emotions of the common man and their struggles. I strongly believe that the new Hera Pheri will work only if the emotions are right,” Shetty stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that the OG ‘Hera Pheri’ trio, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal shot for the first promo last month. The very first picture from the sets in their getups of the characters went viral on social media.

