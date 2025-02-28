Suniel Shetty recalls being held at gunpoint in US

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has revealed a shocking incident where he was held at gunpoint by the police in the United States of America.

In a recent interview, the Bollywood actor revealed that he was in the US to shoot scenes for ‘Kaante’ when the World Trade Center in New York was attacked in 2001.

Suniel Shetty recalled waking up on the first day of the shoot and watching the news about the 9/11 attack on TV.

“I was walking into the hotel, got into the lift, and realised I had forgotten my keys. This American gentleman was there. He kept looking at me, and I asked, ‘Do you have the keys? Because I have forgotten mine, and my staff has gone out.’ He ran out and created a commotion. Suddenly, the cops arrived, gunmen from the street, and they said, ‘Down or we shoot,’” the Bollywood actor said.

According to Suniel Shetty, the cops handcuffed him after he went down on his knees when the production crew of ‘Kaante’ intervened along with one of the hotel managers, who was Pakistani.

“And that’s when the production team came, and one of the managers—a Pakistani gentleman at the hotel—stepped in and said, ‘He is an actor.’ All that we went through at that time was insane,” the Bollywood star said.

Shetty was of the view that the incident happened because the person in the lift could not understand English.

“I thought he didn’t understand the language. Maybe he didn’t speak English. So I gestured ‘key, lift,’ but it worked against me,” the Bollywood actor said.

Pertinent to note here that ‘Kaante,’ directed by Sanjay Gupta, co-starred Suniel Shetty with Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Kumar Gaurav and Mahesh Manjrekar.