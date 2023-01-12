Suniel Shetty reveals why he is not working in movies

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty said he stopped making movies because his audience would not pay for his ‘trash’ performances.

Suniel Shetty, who made his Bollywood debut in 1992, has proved his mettle in the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries. In the past four years, he played cameo roles in movies instead of full-fledged roles.

The ‘Hera Pheri‘ actor, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, spoke about his career and the options he chose for making films.

“It’s been a long time. I did one-off Darbar and Kannada film and Pailwaan and one of those films but that was more to test the waters, to understand and see do I remember the craft even now? Have I forgotten it? Do I have an audience? Of course, everywhere I go there’s a tremendous amount of love that I get. It’s unbelievable,” he said.

The ‘One Two Three‘ star added that he told his children that he stopped making movies because of making professional mistakes.

“Even my kids say ‘Baba it’s unbelievable why did you get out?’ I said I got out probably because I made mistakes. I had an audience but they weren’t willing to pay for trash that I was giving them. And you realize that it’s only when you give churn out trash that the audience says I don’t want to pay for it,” she added.

