Sunil Gavaskar faces backlash for belittling Shane Warne’s achievements

Former Indian skipper and batter Sunil Gavaskar has faced backlash for calling Shane Warne’s record against India “Pretty ordinary”

Sunil Gavaskar has found himself in hot water after calling Anil Kumble and Muttiah Muralitharan’s records better records than Shane Warne. He added that the leg-spinner’s record is ‘pretty ordinary’ against India.

Sunil Gavaskar is so embarrassing lol, not just to himself but to Indian cricket too🤦🏻‍♀️ buddhau just doesn’t know what is to be said at what point in time. pic.twitter.com/4wa52i9wAm — tanya /// ypu era (@th3r2pyy) March 5, 2022

“I would rank Muttiah Muralitharan over Warne in my book”

In an interview with Sports today, Sunil Gavaskar said that “No, I wouldn’t say that (Warne is the greatest spinner of all time). For me, the Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were certainly better than Shane Warne. Because look at his record against India. His record is pretty ordinary against India. He got five wickets only once in Nagpur. Because he didn’t have much success against the Indian team, I would rank Muralitharan over him in my book.”

Gavaskar’s opinions have gotten him under backlash from social media users, a lot of cricket enthusiasts criticized the legendary batter for disrespecting the deceased leg-spinner.

Here are some of the reactions:

I really think that because of Gavaskar’s stature as a cricketer, no one has felt the need to correct him or felt it was not ideal to correct him when he’s been wrong. And I feel that’s one of the reasons why he keeps saying things which are not ideal (or correct). — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) March 5, 2022

Hated Gavaskar when he had spoken crap after David Hookes’ death. And now him nitpicking on Warney’s stats on the day of his death feels so triggering. Surprising that it comes from a man who has spent so many years on the mic on international telivision. — Vipul (@Sporty_Baba) March 5, 2022

Shane Warne had passed away at the age of 52 on March 4 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand. The sporting whole world was shocked at Warne’s sudden demise and they all came forward to offer him their last respects.

