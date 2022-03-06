Monday, March 7, 2022
Sunil Gavaskar faces backlash for belittling Shane Warne’s achievements

Former Indian skipper and batter Sunil Gavaskar has faced backlash for calling Shane Warne’s record against India “Pretty ordinary”

Sunil Gavaskar has found himself in hot water after calling Anil Kumble and Muttiah Muralitharan’s records better records than Shane Warne. He added that the leg-spinner’s record is ‘pretty ordinary’ against India.

 “I would rank Muttiah Muralitharan over Warne in my book”

In an interview with Sports today, Sunil Gavaskar said that “No, I wouldn’t say that (Warne is the greatest spinner of all time). For me, the Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were certainly better than Shane Warne. Because look at his record against India. His record is pretty ordinary against India. He got five wickets only once in Nagpur. Because he didn’t have much success against the Indian team, I would rank Muralitharan over him in my book.”

Also Read: Anushka Sharma reacts to Sunil Gavaskar’s comments on Kohli

 

Gavaskar’s opinions have gotten him under backlash from social media users, a lot of cricket enthusiasts criticized the legendary batter for disrespecting the deceased leg-spinner.

Here are some of the reactions:

Shane Warne had passed away at the age of 52 on March 4 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand. The sporting whole world was shocked at Warne’s sudden demise and they all came forward to offer him their last respects.

