Sunil Gavaskar gives tips to Indian batters ahead of WTC final

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar said Indian batters need to improvise their scoring rate to beat Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Sunil Gavaskar shared tips for success for the India team while speaking with the Indian sports channel Star Sports. He said the last year’s runners-up will have to be careful with the scoring rate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

“I think they are going to look at their bat speed,” he said. “Coming from T20 where the bat speed is very fast to Test cricket where the bat speeds got to be a lot more control, that is something they will need to do.”

“They will need to play in England as late as possible to allow for the swing to do its bit, not to reach out for the ball which often a lot of people make the mistake of having played on good pitches. Wherever you play on good pitches, you tend to play through the line, not necessarily half volleys, but in England, those deliveries can move just that little bit,” he added.

Related – Viral video: Sunil Gavaskar asks Mohammad Yousuf about his record

Sunil Gavaskar said England has tricky playing conditions as the weather plays an important role in the outcome.

“I think the English conditions are challenging because firstly we are used to playing with the sun on our backs. When you are playing in England, often you are playing in conditions where there is no sun, it’s a little overcast, and the weather is a little bit cooler, so you sometimes wear a jumper. That’s something that you know, the Indian player, West Indian players and Sri Lankan players are not really used to so that can be just a little bit of a dampener, a little sort of light but you just feel a little bit burdened by that,” he said.

Sunil Gavaskar went on to say the ball swings in the air not just after pitching which doesn’t happen in India.

Australia will take on India in the ICC World Test Championship final on June 7 at The Oval in England.