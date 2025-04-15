Sunil Gavaskar offers financial aid to Vinod Kambli

Former India batter and renowned commentator Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘The Champs Foundation’ has offered financial assistance to fellow former India batter Vinod Kambli.

Kambli has been struggling with health issues and financial difficulties, according to Indian media reports.

The foundation will provide Kambli with Rs30,000 per month for the rest of his life. An additional Rs30,000 annually will be provided for his medical expenses.

Gavaskar’s decision to support Kambli comes after meeting with Kambli’s doctors and witnessing his struggles firsthand.

Gavaskar had met the ailing Kambli during the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Wankhede Stadium and had a brief conversation with him. Kambli has been dealing with various health issues, including a urinary infection, cramps, and blood clots in the brain.

Earlier, a recent video surfaced online, showing former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli struggling to walk and appearing disoriented.

The authenticity of the video has not been verified, but it has sparked widespread concern among fans and the cricket community.

Kambli, who represented India in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs, has faced health issues in the past, including a cardiac arrest in 2013 and undergoing angioplasty in 2012.

Fans have taken to social media to express their worry and urged Kambli’s childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar to offer support.

The two grew up together in Mumbai, mentored by Ramakant Achrekar, and went on to play for India. Kambli’s cricketing career was marked by notable partnerships with Tendulkar, and he scored 2477 runs in ODIs and 1084 runs in Tests.

Tendulkar, who retired in 2013 with a record-breaking 34,000 international runs, has not publicly commented on the situation.