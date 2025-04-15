web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Sunil Gavaskar offers financial aid to Vinod Kambli

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Former India batter and renowned commentator Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘The Champs Foundation’ has offered financial assistance to fellow former India batter Vinod Kambli.

Kambli has been struggling with health issues and financial difficulties, according to Indian media reports.

The foundation will provide Kambli with Rs30,000 per month for the rest of his life. An additional Rs30,000 annually will be provided for his medical expenses.

Gavaskar’s decision to support Kambli comes after meeting with Kambli’s doctors and witnessing his struggles firsthand.

Gavaskar had met the ailing Kambli during the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Wankhede Stadium and had a brief conversation with him. Kambli has been dealing with various health issues, including a urinary infection, cramps, and blood clots in the brain.

Read More: WATCH: Tendulkar’s friend Vinod Kambli struggles to walk

Earlier, a recent video surfaced online, showing former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli struggling to walk and appearing disoriented.

The authenticity of the video has not been verified, but it has sparked widespread concern among fans and the cricket community.

Kambli, who represented India in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs, has faced health issues in the past, including a cardiac arrest in 2013 and undergoing angioplasty in 2012.

Fans have taken to social media to express their worry and urged Kambli’s childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar to offer support.

The two grew up together in Mumbai, mentored by Ramakant Achrekar, and went on to play for India. Kambli’s cricketing career was marked by notable partnerships with Tendulkar, and he scored 2477 runs in ODIs and 1084 runs in Tests.

Tendulkar, who retired in 2013 with a record-breaking 34,000 international runs, has not publicly commented on the situation.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.