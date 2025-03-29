Gavaskar slams MI’s ‘terrible cricket’ in IPL 2025

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was left fuming over the fielding lapse during the IPL 2025 game between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

The former Indian cricketer was furious when Mumbai Indians gave away five overthrows in their game against Gujarat Titans.

The incident happened when Sai Sudharsan played a short delivery from Deepak Chahar towards the deep square for a single.

Naman Dhir was quick on his feet and created an opportunity for a run-out as the Mumbai Indias’ batter was casually jogging well short of his crease.

However, Dhir missed the stumps and the ball raced away to the boundary with no one backing up the throw.

The overthrow turned into five costly runs, leaving MI’s fielders visibly frustrated.

Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating on the game, did not hold and called it ‘terrible, terrible cricket.’

“That’s absolutely terrible cricket. No wonder Deepak Chahar is not happy, it (the five runs) goes against his name!” Gavaskar said.

It is worth mentioning here that the game is of much significance for both teams, having lost their opening IPL 2025 games.

MI suffered a defeat in their opening match against their Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while GT were defeated by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-scoring affair at home.