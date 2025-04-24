Sunil Gavaskar trolls Riyan Parag over dropped catch in IPL clash

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took a sarcastic jibe at Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag over a fielding lapse in the RCB vs RR game in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Parag has been leading the side in their regular captain, Sanju Samson’s absence, due to an injury.

The right-handed batter won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2025 clash on Thursday.

However, he dropped a catch in just the second over of RCB’s innings, giving a reprieve to Phil Salt.

RR pacer Fazhalhaq Farooqi attempted a yorker that Salt turned into a low full toss with a forward press to get it past the mid-off fielder.

Standing at mid-off, Riyan Parag dived forward to catch the ball, however, the ball popped out of his hand after he took a tumble.

Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating on the RCB vs RR game, trolled Parag by asking whether the pressure of captaincy was affecting his fielding.

“Riyan Parag is not having the best of seasons. Is the captaincy affecting his fielding? We’ve seen captaincy affect batting and bowling, but in his case, it is also fielding,” Gavaskar said.

It is worth noting here that the right-handed batter has played eight games for RR in the ongoing IPL 2025, amassing 212 runs.