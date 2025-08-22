Sunita Ahuja files for divorce from Govinda, citing cheating

Sunita Ahuja has reportedly filed for divorce from Govinda after 38 years of marriage, accusing the Bollywood star of adultery, cruelty and desertion.

As per the reports from the Indian media, celebrity wife Sunita Ahuja, who has been married to Govinda since 1987 and shares two children with him, filed for divorce from the ‘Hero No. 1’ actor last December.

According to the details, she filed for divorce on the grounds of ‘adultery, cruelty and desertion’, under the sections 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955.

Moreover, the report also suggests that the Bollywood celebrity was summoned by the court, but he did not appear in person until a show-cause notice was issued in May. Reportedly, both spouses have been trying to make things work through court-mandated counselling since June.

Notably, this is not the first time that the speculations of Govinda and Ahuja’s divorce have made headlines.

Back in February, the actor’s lawyer, Lalit Bindal, said that his wife had filed for divorce from him last year; however, he confirmed that the two have sorted their issues and are back together.

A particular report also claimed at the time that Govinda’s alleged affair with a 30-year-old Marathi film actress is the reason behind their divorce.