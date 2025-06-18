Sunita Marshall opens up on pressure of converting to Islam

Supermodel-turned-actor Sunita Marshall, wife of actor Hassan Ahmed, reflected on the pressure of converting to Islam, not from her husband, but from society and social media.

During a recent tell-all with former supermodel and now entrepreneur Frieha Altaf on her podcast ‘FWhy’, Sunita Marshall, who has been married to fellow actor Hassan Ahmed for over 17 years, opened up on her decision not to convert her religion before their marriage.

Marshall shared that not before the marriage, but her husband did ask her once to convert to Islam. However, she believes that there is no point in doing so until she accepts it with all her heart.

“There was no fight or anything, but when Hassan got kidnapped, it was very traumatic for us. And after his return, after 35 days, he went for Umrah,” the ‘Baby Baji’ actor began to recall. “When he came back from Umrah, he told me, ‘I’ve prayed there and I want you to convert’.”

“I simply told him, ‘I’ve said this before and I’m telling you again, there is no point in doing so until I accept it from all my heart’. And he also wanted it to happen the same way. I said, ‘That point has not come yet, and it is useless to keep talking about it’,” she shared, adding that there has been no discussion around it since.

However, the actor revealed that regardless of the understanding with her husband and no persuasion from his side, she continues to get distasteful comments from surrounding people and on social media, who would often ask her to convert.

Marshall mentioned that she usually ignores such ‘ignorant and uneducated’ comments.

