Sunni Ittehad Council announces to support PTI in Punjab by-polls

FAISALABAD: Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) on Tuesday announced to support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab by-polls, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission has announced to hold by-elections on July 17 on the 20 vacant general seats due to the disqualification of deviating members of PTI.

The decision was taken in a meeting between the Sunni Ittehad Council and PTI  at the residence of Raza Nasarullah. SIC chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza also attended the election campaign of PTI candidate in PP-97.

The Sunni Ittehad Council chief said people will reject turncoats with the power of their votes.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has decided to give full support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates in Punjab by-polls.

As per details, both the PTI and the PML-Q are focused on the by-polls in Punjab and are hopeful for change in the province by winning the by-elections.

In this regard, the sources told ARY News that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid has decided to give full support to the PTI candidates in the Punjab by-elections and in this regard PML-Q central leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has issued instructions to party officials.

